Polish military receives new Bor sniper rifles

Zakłady Mechaniczne Taranów has officially announced the delivery of the first batch of Bor sniper rifles to the Polish military.

Adam Świerkowski, the editor of the Polish news magazine, posted a Defence24 article that stated this delivery is part of a contract signed earlier this year with the Armament Agency.

Under the contract valued at nearly 2.9 million Polish złotys, the Polish Armed Forces are set to receive a total of 50 Bor sniper rifles, chambered in 7.62mm, in the years 2023-2024. The next delivery is expected to take place in the upcoming year.

Notably, Zakłady Mechaniczne Taranów has already supplied over 800 Bor rifles to the Polish military, including the Territorial Defense Forces.

Zakłady Mechaniczne Tarnów zakończyły dostawy I partii karabinów wyborowych BOR. Kolejna partia zgodnie z zamówieniem już w przyszłym roku! pic.twitter.com/V07FGt3oNt — Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa🇵🇱 (@PGZ_pl) October 31, 2023

The Bor sniper rifle, which features a bolt-action design, was introduced into the Polish military in 2008 and is manufactured by Zakłady Mechaniczne in Tarnów. It serves the purpose of engaging live targets and lightly armored or unarmored vehicles.

The rifle is chambered in 7.62mm x 51 NATO ammunition, although alternative versions have been developed, including those chambered for .338 Lapua Magnum and .308 Winchester rounds. The effective firing range for the 7.62mm NATO variant is approximately 1,200 meters.

The Bor rifle is equipped with a 10-round detachable box magazine, a Picatinny rail for mounting optics, a foldable bipod, and a rear monopod for improved stability.