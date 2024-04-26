Ukrainian long-range suicide drone crashes in Russia

A Ukrainian E-300 Enterprise fixed-wing long-range drone reportedly crashed in Russia, approximately 1000 kilometers from the border.

According to Russian media reports, the downed drone was equipped with a 360-degree multispectral sensor and was carrying a FAB-100-120 air-dropped bomb. The pilot’s seat had been repurposed to accommodate electronic components, indicating its autonomous operation.

It is believed that these drones were deployed for an attack on a factory in Tatarstan, Russia, responsible for assembling Iranian Shahed drones.

The E-300 Enterprise, manufactured by the Ukrainian company AeroDrone, is a large-scale drone capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 kilograms and covering distances of up to 3100 kilometers. Originally designed as a courier aircraft, it was intended for high-speed delivery of packages.