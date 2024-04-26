Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian long-range suicide drone crashes in Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via X

A Ukrainian E-300 Enterprise fixed-wing long-range drone reportedly crashed in Russia, approximately 1000 kilometers from the border.

According to Russian media reports, the downed drone was equipped with a 360-degree multispectral sensor and was carrying a FAB-100-120 air-dropped bomb. The pilot’s seat had been repurposed to accommodate electronic components, indicating its autonomous operation.

It is believed that these drones were deployed for an attack on a factory in Tatarstan, Russia, responsible for assembling Iranian Shahed drones.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The E-300 Enterprise, manufactured by the Ukrainian company AeroDrone, is a large-scale drone capable of carrying payloads of up to 300 kilograms and covering distances of up to 3100 kilometers. Originally designed as a courier aircraft, it was intended for high-speed delivery of packages.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umeryov, alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargilevych, hands over domestically produced "Kozak" armored vehicles...

UK to buy German-made new artillery system

Army

DARPA tests fully unmanned robotic fighting vehicles

Army

Ukrainian forces strike Russian 92N6E radar system

Army

Poland signs deal to buy more Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers

Army

UK to deploy Typhoon fighter jets to Poland

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.