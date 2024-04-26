Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Russia’s rare version of fighting vehicle spotted in Ukraine

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

A rarely seen variant of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) has been spotted near the battlefield in Ukraine, as depicted in footage shared by Russian telegram channels.

This newly spotted modification features additional explosive reactive armor (ERA), marking a potential upgrade to enhance its defensive capabilities.

It is speculated that the BMP-3 has been equipped with the 4S24 ERA kits, specifically developed to address the vulnerability of light vehicles within the framework of the “Karkas-2” program. The 4S24 system offers comparable anti-cumulative protection to the 4S20 Kontakt explosive reactive armor while containing half the explosive material.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

To prevent damage to the lightly armored hull, the dynamic protection elements are housed in a container between layers of foam polymer material, ensuring controlled deceleration of the detonated metal plates that penetrate light armor. This design aims to disrupt the cumulative jet while maintaining its primary function of mitigating penetration.

Russian sources claim that the Karkas-2 dynamic protection system has successfully prevented detonation transfer between protection elements, providing crucial defense against the impact of cumulative jets.

The BMP-3 has been outfitted with 4S24 blocks along its sides and frontal projection. However, these measures do not shield it from the threat posed by Ukrainian suicide drones, highlighting ongoing challenges in enhancing vehicle protection amid evolving battlefield technologies.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umeryov, alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargilevych, hands over domestically produced "Kozak" armored vehicles...

UK to buy German-made new artillery system

Army

DARPA tests fully unmanned robotic fighting vehicles

Army

Ukrainian forces strike Russian 92N6E radar system

Army

Poland signs deal to buy more Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers

Army

UK to deploy Typhoon fighter jets to Poland

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.