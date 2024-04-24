An image has emerged on social media purporting to show the damage inflicted on a Russian 92N6E radar system has surfaced, following strikes in the vicinity of Kremlinna.

The 92N6E, known as the “Grave Stone,” is a critical component of the SA-21 “Growler” defense missile system (Russian designation: S-400 “Triumf”) or SA-10 long-range surface-to-air missile system (Russian designation: S-300). It represents a significant advancement from its predecessor, the Soviet-era 30N6E boasting enhanced missile range and digital capabilities.

The initial report from the Militarniy indicates that Ukrainian military forces targeted the radar and accompanying vehicles of the Russian air defense system. The radar and command post of the S-300 or S-400 system were deployed in combat positions, presenting a strategic target.

According to military sources, Ukrainian forces identified the enemy’s positions using reconnaissance drones, with the engagement taking place near a wooded area.

The precision strike on the Russian air defense elements was executed using GMLRS missiles launched from the American M142 HIMARS rocket artillery system.