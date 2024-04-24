Wednesday, April 24, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
courtesy photo

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umeryov, alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargilevych, hands over domestically produced “Kozak” armored vehicles to Ukrainian troops from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion.

The delivery includes 15 “Kozak-2M1” armored vehicles and 25 units of multi-functional armored vehicles “Kozak-5,” manufactured by PJSC “Scientific and Production Association “Practika,” fully compliant with NATO standards and boasting high mine protection.

Umeryov emphasized the importance of equipping Ukrainian forces with modern and reliable equipment, stating, “A motivated military is a well-equipped military.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Kozak-2M1, the second generation of locally developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, offers a light tactical wheeled solution with a monocoque structure and a special V-shaped hull, providing enhanced protection against roadside bombs.

Meanwhile, the Kozak-5, designed for police and special operations units, is built on a Ford F-550 4×4 chassis, specially modified for armored vehicle construction by “Ford Motors,” ensuring robustness and versatility for various operational needs.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Britain unveils its next-gen main battle tank

Dylan Malyasov -
Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) has rolled out Europe’s most advanced tank, the latest Challenger 3 prototype. As noted by the company, Challenger 3 will...

Russia resumes production of engines for T-80BVM tanks

Army

Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

Army

US Army tests innovative solution to neutralize landmines

Army

North Korea conducts simulated nuclear launch

Army

Spain to buy additional NASAMS air defense systems

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.