Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umeryov, alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargilevych, hands over domestically produced “Kozak” armored vehicles to Ukrainian troops from the 225th Separate Assault Battalion.

The delivery includes 15 “Kozak-2M1” armored vehicles and 25 units of multi-functional armored vehicles “Kozak-5,” manufactured by PJSC “Scientific and Production Association “Practika,” fully compliant with NATO standards and boasting high mine protection.

Umeryov emphasized the importance of equipping Ukrainian forces with modern and reliable equipment, stating, “A motivated military is a well-equipped military.”

The Kozak-2M1, the second generation of locally developed Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, offers a light tactical wheeled solution with a monocoque structure and a special V-shaped hull, providing enhanced protection against roadside bombs.

Meanwhile, the Kozak-5, designed for police and special operations units, is built on a Ford F-550 4×4 chassis, specially modified for armored vehicle construction by “Ford Motors,” ensuring robustness and versatility for various operational needs.