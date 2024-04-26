Friday, April 26, 2024
Moldova to get VERA-NG passive tracking system

By Dylan Malyasov
Source: ERA a.s.

Moldova is set to receive the state-of-the-art passive tracking system VERA-NG, as part of a peace initiative backed by the European Union (EU).

Under the European Peace Facility (EFP) programe, the ERA company will deliver its VERA-NG passive surveillance radar system to strengthen the defence capability of the Republic of Moldova.

Originally developed in the Czech Republic, the VERA-NG passive tracking system a cornerstone in Moldova’s efforts to fortify its airspace surveillance capabilities. Integrated with other defense solutions, the system will empower Moldova to monitor and safeguard its airspace effectively.

Magnus-Valdemar Saar, Director of ECDI, expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing the role of advanced technologies in strengthening defense partnerships. This project underscores the EU’s commitment to supporting nations in enhancing their defense capacities.

Ondřej Chlost, CEO of ERA, highlighted the advanced features of VERA-NG, categorizing it as a Passive ESM Tracker (PET) system. Leveraging the Time Difference of Arrival (TDOA) principle, VERA-NG excels in detecting, localizing, tracking, and identifying airborne, ground, and maritime targets, utilizing both pulse and continuous signals.

With its ability to provide long-term situational awareness across a wide area, VERA-NG operates covertly, making it invaluable for military intelligence operations. It offers strategic insights for Electronic Intelligence (ELINT), gathering and analyzing data to support national security efforts.

