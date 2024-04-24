UK to deploy Typhoon fighter jets to Poland

The United Kingdom announced plans to send Typhoon fighter jets to Poland to defend its airspace, as confirmed by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Sunak emphasized the strong bond between Poland and the UK, stressing that in the face of the war in Ukraine, this partnership bolsters security. He also reiterated the UK’s commitment to providing an additional £500 million in aid to Ukraine.

On Tuesday afternoon, Prime Minister Tusk and Rishi Sunak convened at the Chancellery of the Prime Minister for discussions. Prior to this, Sunak, along with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Tusk, visited the 1st Warsaw Armoured Brigade named after General Tadeusz Kościuszko.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

During the post-meeting press conference at the Chancellery, Rishi Sunak addressed various topics, including the utilization of frozen Russian assets, the migratory pressure at the Polish-Belarusian border, and energy cooperation.

As part of the ongoing NATO exercises, Steadfast Defender 24, which will continue until the end of May, the UK will deploy 16,000 British troops to Poland.