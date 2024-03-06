Poland inks mega deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons

Sweden’s defense giant Saab announced a mega contract with Poland worth over $1 billion on Monday, marking its largest ground-combat deal to date.

The agreement entails the supply of Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles, ammunition, and training gear to bolster Poland’s military capability.

Saab’s CEO and President, Micael Johansson, expressed pride in the company’s enduring collaboration with the Polish Armed Forces, emphasizing the reinforcement of Poland’s defense with the Carl-Gustaf system, renowned for its effectiveness.

The contract’s execution, anticipated by the end of Q2 2024 pending certain conditions, encompasses a comprehensive support package for Poland. Alongside the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons, logistical support, including spare parts and specialized tools, and training equipment, such as simulators and instructional materials, will be provided.

The Carl-Gustaf M4, the latest iteration in the Carl-Gustaf family of weapons, is designed to neutralize various modern armored vehicles, including tanks, and to engage enemy personnel and fortified positions. With an effective range spanning from 300 to 2100 meters, depending on the ammunition used, the M4 boasts ergonomic enhancements for urban warfare, including reduced dimensions and weight compared to its predecessor, the M3. Equipped with a Picatinny rail, it allows for the attachment of additional sighting devices, enhancing operational versatility.