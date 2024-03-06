Wednesday, March 6, 2024
type here...

Poland inks mega deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Sõdurileht

Sweden’s defense giant Saab announced a mega contract with Poland worth over $1 billion on Monday, marking its largest ground-combat deal to date.

The agreement entails the supply of Carl-Gustaf M4 recoilless rifles, ammunition, and training gear to bolster Poland’s military capability.

Saab’s CEO and President, Micael Johansson, expressed pride in the company’s enduring collaboration with the Polish Armed Forces, emphasizing the reinforcement of Poland’s defense with the Carl-Gustaf system, renowned for its effectiveness.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The contract’s execution, anticipated by the end of Q2 2024 pending certain conditions, encompasses a comprehensive support package for Poland. Alongside the Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons, logistical support, including spare parts and specialized tools, and training equipment, such as simulators and instructional materials, will be provided.

The Carl-Gustaf M4, the latest iteration in the Carl-Gustaf family of weapons, is designed to neutralize various modern armored vehicles, including tanks, and to engage enemy personnel and fortified positions. With an effective range spanning from 300 to 2100 meters, depending on the ammunition used, the M4 boasts ergonomic enhancements for urban warfare, including reduced dimensions and weight compared to its predecessor, the M3. Equipped with a Picatinny rail, it allows for the attachment of additional sighting devices, enhancing operational versatility.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia abandons Armata tank due to its high cost

Dylan Malyasov -
The head of the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, Sergey Chemezov, confirmed that the state-of-the-art Russian tank, the T-14 "Armata," is not being deployed in...

Russia unveils Shahed drone production line for the first time

Aviation

Russian troops find Ukraine’s Sentinel radar decoy

Army

South Korea’s first spy satellite sends clear images of Pyongyang

News

South Korea unveils upgraded K1E2 tank

Army

German fighter jets scramble to intercept Russian military aircraft

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.