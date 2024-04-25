Poland signs deal to buy more Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers

Hanwha Aerospace, South Korea’s largest defense company, has solidified its partnership with the Polish Armaments Agency through a significant executive contract.

The new deal, valued at approximately 2.27 trillion KRW (1.6 B USD), entails the supply of 72 Chunmoo Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems (MRLS) to Poland, along with advanced missile technology transfer.

The signing ceremony, held at Hanwha Aerospace’s production plant in Changwon on April 25, witnessed the presence of high-ranking officials from both the Polish and Korean governments. Among the distinguished attendees were representatives from the Polish delegation, including Deputy Minister of Defense Pawel Bejda and Chief of the Polish Armament Agency Artur Kuptel, alongside Korean counterparts such as Minister Seok Jong-gun of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration and Park Jong-seung, Head of the Agency for Defense Development (ADD).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Jaeil Son, President and CEO of Hanwha Aerospace, emphasized the company’s unwavering commitment to bolstering security in Poland and the broader region. He underscored Hanwha Aerospace’s dedication to providing cutting-edge defense solutions, irrespective of geopolitical shifts.

The preceding day saw the Polish delegation’s visit to ADD’s test site in Anheung, where they witnessed the successful test-firing of the 600mm CTM-290 ballistic missile, a pivotal component of the Polish Chunmoo MRLS, affectionately known as HOMAR-K. The CTM-290’s precision-guided striking capability was demonstrated with utmost efficacy, showcasing its operational readiness.

Under the HOMAR-K program, Polish defense firms will oversee the integration of the long-range rocket launcher system onto Polish Jelcz 8×8 chassis, incorporating indigenous components and subsystems.