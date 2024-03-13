Wednesday, March 13, 2024
Poland to buy missiles from U.S. in $3.7B sale

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Jonathan Ramos

The Polish military was approved to purchase nearly $3.7 billion in missiles from U.S. manufacturers, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced.

The United States on Tuesday approved air-to-air missiles and air-to-surface sales to Poland, as President Joe Biden welcomed the NATO ally’s new leaders to the White House.

The approved sales, which include air-to-air and air-to-surface missiles, mark a strategic enhancement of Poland’s defense arsenal. The potential sales include 821 AGM-158B-2 air-to-surface missiles, 232 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and 745 AIM-120C-8 air-to-air missiles. These missiles, along with associated equipment and logistical support, will be provided to Poland under the agreement.

The procurement contract will be fulfilled by leading defense contractors Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation, ensuring the delivery of cutting-edge missile technology to the Polish Armed Forces. These missiles are compatible with Poland’s existing fleet of F-16 and F-35 fighter jets, enhancing the operational capabilities of its aerial defense forces.

The Pentagon has said that this missile acquisition will not only bolster Poland’s defense posture but also foster greater interoperability within the NATO alliance. As Poland continues to modernize its military capabilities, this procurement underscores its commitment to collective defense and security cooperation within the transatlantic community.

