UK to buy German-made new artillery system

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to convene with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin to fortify defense ties between their nations. A key highlight of their discussions will be the unveiling of a collaborative effort to develop the Remote-Controlled Howitzer 155mm Wheeled Artillery System (RCH 155), to be integrated onto Boxer vehicles.

This joint initiative is poised to not only bolster the military capabilities of both countries but also stimulate job growth, with hundreds of positions anticipated to be created in Britain and Germany. By harnessing cutting-edge technology and fostering cross-border cooperation, the UK and Germany aim to equip their armed forces with state-of-the-art tools essential for future ground warfare scenarios.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Sunak’s recent diplomatic engagements, including his visit to Poland where he reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to NATO and unveiled plans to increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030. This move underscores the UK’s proactive stance in enhancing its military readiness and fostering international alliances to address evolving security challenges.

Defence Minister James Cartlidge, who witnessed the demonstration of the artillery gun firsthand, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in ensuring the preparedness and effectiveness of the armed forces in an ever-changing geopolitical landscape.

The @Britisharmy is procuring Boxer-based RCH155 as its enduring Mobile Fires Platform. The artillery system will be built in 🇬🇧+🇩🇪 supporting hundreds of jobs nationwide. Defence Minister @jcartlidgemp recently witnessed the artillery gun in action. 👉 https://t.co/Jv67mrhQoI. pic.twitter.com/w1zeVNG8uN — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 24, 2024

The RCH 155 is a modern protected howitzer that combines the firepower and range of the automatic and remote-controllable Artillery Gun Module (AGM) with the protection and mobility of the field-tested BOXER wheeled armored vehicle.