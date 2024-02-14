Wednesday, February 14, 2024
type here...

Oregon Army National Guard fields new sniper rifles

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Emily Ryan Miller
Modified date:
Photo by Wayne Clyne

The Oregon Army National Guard is advancing its sniper capabilities with the new MK 22 precision sniper rifles, marking a significant leap forward in its arsenal.

Sgt. Tyler Takagi, a member of the sniper team within the 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, highlighted the necessity for an upgrade from the M2010 and M107 sniper rifles. The MK 22 was chosen to bridge this gap, offering enhanced precision compared to the M107’s .50 caliber rounds and extending its range beyond the capabilities of the M2010’s .300 Winchester Magnum cartridge.

“The important piece of that rifle is the Army wanted to update the weapon system, but they wanted to keep it more precision because the .50 cals are not super precise,” Takagi said.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MK 22’s modular design allows for the interchangeability of barrels and bolts, accommodating various ammunition types such as 7.62mm, .300 Norma Magnum, and .338 Norma Magnum. This adaptability empowers snipers to customize their rifles according to specific mission parameters, a feature hailed as a significant asset on the battlefield.

Takagi, who serves in the Oregon National Guard while concurrently working as a police officer, emphasizes the dual role’s opportunity to contribute to both community and country.

“The benefits are great. They’ll pay for your college, which I’ve taken advantage of, and the camaraderie and the friends you meet will be lifelong,” Takagi remarked.

The adoption of the modular MK22 sniper rifle reinforces the organization’s effectiveness in fulfilling its federal missions with heightened lethality and precision.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller
Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russia’s new air defense system drives straight into row of mines

Dylan Malyasov -
A video circulating on social media yesterday shows the new Russian S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air missile system straight into a row of mines and exploding...

Russia forced to use export-intended T-90S tanks

Army

Vampire weapon system makes Ukraine combat debut

Army

Ukraine develops new robotic mini-tank

Army

Turkish Army receives upgraded M60T tanks

Army

Ukrainian drones sunk Russian landing ship

Maritime Security
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.