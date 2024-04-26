Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Rafale fighter jet enters service in Croatian Air Force

NewsAviationVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Ivan Anušić

The first six Rafale fighter jets, newly acquired by the Croatian Air Force, were ceremoniously welcomed at the Zagreb operational base by Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić.

The decision to procure these aircraft was made by the Croatian government on May 28, 2021, with the contract officially signed on November 25 of the same year during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Croatia.

The transfer of the first Rafale aircraft took place on October 2 last year at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan. By the end of this year, Croatia is expected to have a total of eight aircraft, with the remaining four expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The arrival of the Rafale jets marks a significant milestone in Croatia’s defense capability, as noted by Prime Minister Plenković. He emphasized the historical significance of this moment, highlighting the collective effort made to defend Croatian territory during challenging times. Plenković also underlined the strategic partnership between Croatia and France, enhancing the country’s international standing within NATO, the EU, and other international organizations.

The Rafale is a twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with advanced attack-navigation systems, the latest-generation radar with high integration of sensors and self-defense systems, as well as the ability to use a wide range of weapons, making it one of the best multi-role fighter aircraft today.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukrainian military receives new batch of Kozak armored vehicles

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umeryov, alongside Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Anatoliy Bargilevych, hands over domestically produced "Kozak" armored vehicles...

UK to buy German-made new artillery system

Army

DARPA tests fully unmanned robotic fighting vehicles

Army

Poland signs deal to buy more Chunmoo multiple-rocket launchers

Army

Ukrainian forces strike Russian 92N6E radar system

Army

UK to deploy Typhoon fighter jets to Poland

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.