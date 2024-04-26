Rafale fighter jet enters service in Croatian Air Force

The first six Rafale fighter jets, newly acquired by the Croatian Air Force, were ceremoniously welcomed at the Zagreb operational base by Croatian President Zoran Milanović, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, and Defense Minister Ivan Anušić.

The decision to procure these aircraft was made by the Croatian government on May 28, 2021, with the contract officially signed on November 25 of the same year during the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Croatia.

The transfer of the first Rafale aircraft took place on October 2 last year at the French Air Force base in Mont-de-Marsan. By the end of this year, Croatia is expected to have a total of eight aircraft, with the remaining four expected by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The arrival of the Rafale jets marks a significant milestone in Croatia’s defense capability, as noted by Prime Minister Plenković. He emphasized the historical significance of this moment, highlighting the collective effort made to defend Croatian territory during challenging times. Plenković also underlined the strategic partnership between Croatia and France, enhancing the country’s international standing within NATO, the EU, and other international organizations.

The Rafale is a twin-engine multi-role fighter aircraft equipped with advanced attack-navigation systems, the latest-generation radar with high integration of sensors and self-defense systems, as well as the ability to use a wide range of weapons, making it one of the best multi-role fighter aircraft today.