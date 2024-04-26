Friday, April 26, 2024
US Air Force B-1B bombers complete deployment across Europe

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by NATO Air Command

U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers recently completed a month-long deployment across Europe, conducting training missions alongside Allies and partners in the region.

U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa in a release that the deployment, part of Bomber Task Force 24-2, showcased the interoperability and combined strength of U.S. forces with their European counterparts.

During the deployment, which commenced on March 24 and concluded on April 23, B-1Bs and supporting personnel operated out of Morón Air Base, Spain, conducting missions above various European nations, including the Czech Republic, Greece, Türkiye, and the United Kingdom. Integration exercises with Typhoons from the UK and escort training with Allies were among the activities carried out during the deployment.

General James Hecker, commander of U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa and NATO Allied Air Command, emphasized the importance of such deployments in bolstering extended deterrence and defense networks, crucial for addressing present and future security challenges.

Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, commander of the 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, highlighted the significance of agile combat employment in partnership with Allies, aimed at swiftly countering adversary aggression.

Bomber Task Force missions like 24-2 are integral components of Large-Scale Global Exercise 2024, contributing to enhancing shared understanding, trust, and interoperability on security challenges worldwide.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

