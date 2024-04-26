Friday, April 26, 2024
Oshkosh secures $40M contract for unmanned missile launchers

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Juan Magadan

Oshkosh Defense LLC, a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation, has announced that it was awarded an additional delivery order valued at $40 million for the procurement of Remotely Operated Ground Unit for Expeditionary Fires (ROGUE-Fires) to be used in the Navy/Marine Expeditionary Ship Interdiction System.

Developed specifically for the U.S. Marine Corps, ROGUE-Fires represents a significant advancement in unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) technology. Leveraging the extreme off-road mobility and payload capacity of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) and Oshkosh’s cutting-edge vehicle technologies, ROGUE-Fires is tailored to support Ground-Based Anti-Ship Missile (GBASM) operations. Its versatility extends to operating in both teleoperated and leader/follower modes, facilitating seamless integration with various weapon payloads.

Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense, emphasized the significance of this contract award, highlighting Oshkosh’s dedication to meeting the evolving mission requirements of the Marine Corps.

The ROGUE-Fires platform embodies the culmination of cutting-edge technologies, promising to deliver unmatched warfighting capabilities to Marines for years to come.

The ROGUE-Fires program is the collaborative effort between Oshkosh Defense, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, combining expertise from multiple fronts to enhance naval and marine expeditionary capabilities.

