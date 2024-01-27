Polish military fields new version of Rosomak fighting vehicle

The Polish military recently unveiled an advanced version of the Rosomak 8×8 multi-role vehicle, which is based on Patria’s AMV product family.

In photos released on Friday, the 18th Mechanized Division showcased the combat capabilities of the new Rosomaks integrated with an unmanned turret.

“Combat baptism of KTO Rosomak, integrated with an unmanned tower,” said the post.

The wheeled fighting vehicle, equipped with a remote-controlled turret system called ZSSW-30, featuring a Spike missile launcher, conducted its inaugural live firing exercises. This milestone represents another step in advancing the combat capabilities of the Iron Division, as mentioned by the military.

The ZSSW-30 remote-controlled turret, developed in collaboration with WB Electronics, is slated for installation on Polish Rosomak vehicles and the new BMP Borsuk. Last year, the Polish Ministry of Defense placed an order for 70 automatic turrets, which are being produced by the Polish company Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW).

The ZSSW-30 was equipped with an ATK MK44 Bushmaster II 30mm cannon with a 200-round ammunition supply and a 7.62mm machine gun with a 400-round ammunition supply. It also featured a stabilized observation and aiming system for the commander and gunner, produced by Selex ES, including a panoramic commander’s sight. Furthermore, the “unmanned” turret is armed with Israeli Spike-LR anti-tank guided missiles, with each ZSSW-30 set to carry two ready-to-fire missiles.