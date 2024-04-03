Wednesday, April 3, 2024
type here...

Pentagon deploys F-35 to NATO’s Eastern flank

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Viviam Chiu

Four advanced F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, U.K., have commenced operations at Lask Air Base in Poland as of April 1, 2024.

According to a press release from U.S. Air Forces In Europe – U.S. Air Forces Africa, this deployment signifies the United States’ ongoing commitment to bolstering NATO’s Eastern Flank defense.

The newly arrived F-35s have taken over duties previously performed by four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

By positioning these aircraft at forward operating locations like Lask Air Base, American Air Force personnel have the opportunity to immerse themselves in joint training exercises alongside their European counterparts. Such close collaboration enhances NATO’s collective defense capabilities and ensures readiness for swift and unified responses to potential threats.

The deployment of F-35 Lightning IIs to Poland represents a crucial component of NATO’s overall defense strategy, providing a tangible demonstration of the alliance’s commitment to deterring aggression and safeguarding the security of its member states along the Eastern Flank.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Lukashenko: Belarus prepares for war

Dylan Malyasov -
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko declared during a working trip to Grodno that Belarus is actively preparing for war, as reported by the state news...

Ukraine strikes Russian positions with mysterious munition

Army

Ukrainian strike hits Russia’s Shahed-136 drone factory

Aviation

Ukrainian drone destroys Russia’s most advanced operational tank

Army

US Air Force tests drone mesh network

Aviation

Russia returns aircraft from boneyard for war in Ukraine

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.