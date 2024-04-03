Pentagon deploys F-35 to NATO’s Eastern flank

Four advanced F-35 Lightning II aircraft from the U.S. Air Force’s 48th Fighter Wing, stationed at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, U.K., have commenced operations at Lask Air Base in Poland as of April 1, 2024.

According to a press release from U.S. Air Forces In Europe – U.S. Air Forces Africa, this deployment signifies the United States’ ongoing commitment to bolstering NATO’s Eastern Flank defense.

The newly arrived F-35s have taken over duties previously performed by four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 52nd Fighter Wing, stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

By positioning these aircraft at forward operating locations like Lask Air Base, American Air Force personnel have the opportunity to immerse themselves in joint training exercises alongside their European counterparts. Such close collaboration enhances NATO’s collective defense capabilities and ensures readiness for swift and unified responses to potential threats.

The deployment of F-35 Lightning IIs to Poland represents a crucial component of NATO’s overall defense strategy, providing a tangible demonstration of the alliance’s commitment to deterring aggression and safeguarding the security of its member states along the Eastern Flank.