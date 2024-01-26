Friday, January 26, 2024
Germany inks $1.3B deal for new air defense systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Artist rendering

The German armed forces expect to receive new short-range air defense systems to protect against kamikaze drones and cruise missiles.

According to Rheinmetall, Germany’s military procurement agency, the Federal Office for Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw), has entered into a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) contract with the Short- and Very Short-Range Air Defence System Consortium (ARGE NNbS) for the development of the “Air Defence System, Short- and Very Short-Range,” or LVS NNbS.

The ARGE NNbS, comprised of Rheinmetall Electronics GmbH, Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, and Hensoldt Sensors GmbH, will work collectively on this project, with each company contributing to its respective workshare. The primary objective of the LVS NNbS development is to optimize medium-range air defense and create high-mobility air defense capabilities for safeguarding maneuvering forces against aerial threats, even while in motion.

Crucial goals for this project include establishing seamless networking of individual components, integrating the medium-range IRIS T-SLM guided missile, ensuring interoperability, and expanding the intercept zone to address short-range threats effectively. The planned networking will also facilitate connections with the IRIS T-SLM fire units currently under procurement and future acquisition of the Skyranger 30 ground-based mobile air defense system.

The responsibility for this project rests with the German defense industry, with ARGE NNbS serving as the German government’s contract partner. By consolidating complementary core capabilities from various German defense contractors, ARGE NNbS aims to harness the essential knowledge, skills, and expertise necessary to meet the project’s requirements.

Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

