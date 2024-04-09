Ukraine to get more fighting vehicles from Germany

The German government has contracted Rheinmetall to deliver an additional 20 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) for Ukraine.

According to a press release from Rheinmetall, the order was placed in March 2024 and has a value in the mid double-digit million Euro range.

These Marder IFVs, equipped with integrated laser range finders for enhanced targeting precision, represent a tangible reinforcement of Ukraine’s military capabilities. Rheinmetall, having previously supplied the Ukrainian Armed Forces with a three-digit number of Marder IFVs through direct deliveries and circular exchange programs, continues to bolster Ukraine’s defense capability.

As noted by the company, originally developed for the Bundeswehr, the Marder IFV remains one of the world’s most reliable combat vehicles, continuously modernized and upgraded to maintain its combat effectiveness. Rheinmetall acquired the overhauled 1A3 Marder IFVs from the Bundeswehr, undertaking refurbishments for immediate deployment since spring 2022 at its facilities in Unterluess and Kassel.

As the German Army transitions to the Puma IFV, with over 300 units currently in operation and the gradual phasing out of the Marder IFV, Germany’s commitment to Ukraine’s defense remains steadfast.