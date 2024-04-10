US State Department approves $138M deal for work on Ukraine’s HAWKs

The U.S. State Department approved a possible deal for HAWK missile system support for up to $138 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced Tuesday.

According to the DCSA, the Government of Ukraine has formally requested sustainment-related articles and services for the HAWK Phase III missile system. These include engineering and integration for communications and interoperability, refurbishment and system overhaul of HAWK air defense fire units, missile recertification components, tool kits, test equipment, support equipment, technical documentation, spare parts, training, and U.S. Government and contractor technical and field office support, among other logistics and program support elements.

The Secretary of State has justified that an emergency situation exists, necessitating the immediate sale of these defense articles and services to Ukraine in the national security interests of the United States.

The proposed sale aligns with the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States, aiming to enhance the security of Ukraine, which serves as a stabilizing force in Europe.

Ukraine faces an urgent need to bolster its defenses against Russian missile strikes and aerial capabilities. The maintenance and sustainability of the HAWK missile system will significantly improve Ukraine’s capacity to safeguard its citizens and critical national infrastructure.

RTX Corporation, based in Andover, MA, and PROJECTXYZ, located in Huntsville, AL, are the principal contractors for this deal. The equipment will be sourced from various channels, including U.S. Army stock, country donations, Commercial Off-the-Shelf (COTS), and new production. No offset agreements are envisaged in connection with this potential sale.

Implementation of the proposed sale will necessitate temporary duty travel for an estimated 5 U.S. Government and 15 contractor representatives to Europe to facilitate HAWK system training and sustainment.

The MIM-23 HAWK, a name derived from the acronym “Homing All the Way Killer,” traces its origins back to the 1950s when the U.S. military sought solutions to counter high-flying strategic bombers’ raids.

The battery donated to Ukraine typically comprising two rotating search radars (AN/MPQ-50 PAR and AN/MPQ-62 CWAR), it serves to detect aircraft approaching at medium-to-high and low altitudes, respectively. Additionally, it features six launchers, each equipped to mount three missiles. Upon target acquisition, the system employs two AN/MPQ-61 illuminator Doppler radars, known as HIPIRs, to guide the missiles.