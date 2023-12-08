Slovenia inks deal with Germany for IRIS-T SLM air defense system

Slovenia has inked an agreement with the German Defense Ministry to acquire the German-manufactured IRIS-T SLM air defense system, according to the Slovenian Defense Ministry.

This procurement follows Slovenia’s participation in the European Sky Shield initiative, launched by Germany in October 2022, which presently involves 19 nations.

In August, the European Sky Shield Initiative Memorandum of Understanding was formalized, laying the groundwork for joint procurement of air defense systems. Slovenia’s recent agreement signing with Germany on December 6 aligns with this initiative.

While the specifics of the procurement plan remain undisclosed, Delo, a Slovenian newspaper, reported the deal involves two IRIS-T systems, estimated at approximately €200 million.

The IRIS-T systems represent surface-to-air variants boasting a range of up to 40 kilometers, capable of targeting aerial threats at altitudes reaching up to 20,000 meters.

Notably, Germany has already supplied two such systems to Ukraine and will deliver them to Latvia.