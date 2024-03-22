Bundeswehr to receive wheeled fighting vehicles from Rheinmetall

German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall was awarded a €2.7 billion ($2.9 billion) contract modification to supply the wheeled fighting vehicles for the German Bundeswehr.

According to a press release from Rheinmetall, Bundeswehr has commissioned Rheinmetall to supply the “Schwerer Waffenträger Infanterie (Heavy Weapon Carrier for the Infantry)”.

Following approval by the Budget Committee of the German Bundestag on March 20, 2024, the contract was officially signed on March 21, 2023. This procurement encompasses up to 123 combat vehicles.

The primary objective of the Heavy Weapon Carrier for the Infantry is to replace the Wiesel tracked vehicle, providing direct tactical fire support to infantry units. This initiative aligns with the German Army’s vision of fostering “medium forces,” capable of swift deployment over extended distances, thus enhancing both national and alliance defense strategies.

Based on the proven Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV), the Heavy Weapon Carrier for the Infantry integrates cutting-edge technology to meet the demands of modern warfare. Equipped with the Rheinmetall MK30-2 ABM automatic cannon and the multi-role guided missile system (MELLS), it ensures comprehensive air and ground defense capabilities.

Armin Papperger, Chairman of the Executive Board of Rheinmetall AG, expressed pride in Rheinmetall’s selection, emphasizing the company’s commitment to delivering essential combat vehicles to the German Army promptly. The integration of German and Australian production sites underscores Rheinmetall’s dedication to meeting stringent timelines and quality standards.

The collaboration between Germany and Australia on this program exemplifies a broader strategic partnership in defense technology. Initiated in 2023, this cooperative effort aims to leverage the strengths of both nations in advancing military capabilities. The shared trust in Rheinmetall’s expertise underscores its reputation as a global leader in defense manufacturing.

John Abunassar, head of Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems Division, highlighted the symbiotic relationship between the Australian and German Boxer vehicles, emphasizing Rheinmetall’s role in facilitating defense exports and fostering economic growth in both countries.

Rheinmetall’s extensive presence in Australia, with over 900 employees and a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, further cements its position as a vital contributor to the country’s defense industry. The success of the Boxer vehicle underscores its suitability for various operational environments, offering enhanced safety, firepower, and mobility.