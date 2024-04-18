Thursday, April 18, 2024
Iran unveils new long-range air defense system at military parade

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by imna.ir

During a military parade on Wednesday, the Iranian armed forces showcased a range of military equipment, including drones and long-range ballistic missiles days after it attacked Israel.

Among the showcased arsenal was the newly enhanced long-range air defense system named Bawar-373. This upgraded surface-to-air missile system boasts the capability to engage aerial targets at distances exceeding 300 kilometers, including short-range ballistic missiles.

The modernized complex features the latest iteration of the solid-fuelled surface-to-air missile, Sayyad 4B, enhancing its interception capabilities.

The Iranian Bawar-373 air defense system, with its extended range, demonstrates the capacity to detect up to 100 targets, track 60 simultaneously, and engage six of them concurrently.

Iran’s display of advanced weaponry serves as a clear message of readiness to respond to regional threats, particularly from Israel.

