Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...

Ukraine critically needs more air defense systems

News
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, finds itself in the crosshairs of relentless assaults, facing a barrage of Russian ballistic missiles, glide bombs, and Shahed suicide drone attacks, resulting in a devastating toll on innocent civilians.

In recent weeks alone, these brutal attacks have claimed the lives of at least dozens of people, with countless others left injured, including young children.

The critical need for additional air defense systems in Ukraine has never been more urgent. Every passing moment underscores the imperative to safeguard the lives of Ukrainian citizens.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently emphasized the dire situation in Kharkiv, stating, “The situation in the city is extremely challenging. Constant Russian terror, now compounded by near-daily aerial bombings. We are exploring avenues to provide Kharkiv with enhanced sky protection—a task for both our military and diplomatic corps, engaging with international partners.”

According to a report by The Economist published on Sunday, April 7, Russia seeks to transform Kharkiv into a so-called “grey zone,” rendering it uninhabitable for civilians, as per military sources in Ukraine cited by the publication.

Kharkiv has long endured shelling from Russian forces, but the situation has escalated further as the enemy increasingly employs ballistic missiles, including those of North Korean origin, along with glide bombs. Consequently, Ukrainian forces find themselves inadequately equipped to counter these relentless assaults and acts of terror.

In response to the critical situation, Ukrainian influencers and proactive members of society have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #UkraineNeedsAirDefense, aiming to draw international attention to the urgent need for assistance in addressing this pressing security challenge.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.