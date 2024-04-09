Ukraine critically needs more air defense systems

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, finds itself in the crosshairs of relentless assaults, facing a barrage of Russian ballistic missiles, glide bombs, and Shahed suicide drone attacks, resulting in a devastating toll on innocent civilians.

In recent weeks alone, these brutal attacks have claimed the lives of at least dozens of people, with countless others left injured, including young children.

The critical need for additional air defense systems in Ukraine has never been more urgent. Every passing moment underscores the imperative to safeguard the lives of Ukrainian citizens.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently emphasized the dire situation in Kharkiv, stating, “The situation in the city is extremely challenging. Constant Russian terror, now compounded by near-daily aerial bombings. We are exploring avenues to provide Kharkiv with enhanced sky protection—a task for both our military and diplomatic corps, engaging with international partners.”

According to a report by The Economist published on Sunday, April 7, Russia seeks to transform Kharkiv into a so-called “grey zone,” rendering it uninhabitable for civilians, as per military sources in Ukraine cited by the publication.

Kharkiv has long endured shelling from Russian forces, but the situation has escalated further as the enemy increasingly employs ballistic missiles, including those of North Korean origin, along with glide bombs. Consequently, Ukrainian forces find themselves inadequately equipped to counter these relentless assaults and acts of terror.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, is under relentless missile and Shahed drone attacks, mercilessly targeting innocent civilians. In just the past weeks, these barbaric assaults have taken the lives of at least 15 people, leaving countless others wounded, including vulnerable… pic.twitter.com/eQgH2HQMP3 — Ihor Lachenkov (@igorlachenkov) April 9, 2024

In response to the critical situation, Ukrainian influencers and proactive members of society have launched a social media campaign under the hashtag #UkraineNeedsAirDefense, aiming to draw international attention to the urgent need for assistance in addressing this pressing security challenge.