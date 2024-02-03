US Marines receive game-changing combat vehicle

BAE Systems has announced that it has delivered the first production representative test vehicle (PRTV) of the new Amphibious Combat Vehicle 30mm Cannon (ACV-30) variant to the U.S. Marine Corps for testing.

As noted by the company, this vehicle, designed and developed since 2018, promises to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of dismounted Marines while maintaining a focus on innovation and adaptability in the face of evolving threats.

The ACV-30, the third variant in the ACV family of vehicles, boasts a stabilized, medium-caliber Remote Turret System manufactured by KONGSBERG. This system not only provides the required lethality and protection but also maximizes troop capacity and payload, all while ensuring the safety of the crew. By eliminating the space constraints of legacy turreted cannon systems, the ACV-30 enables more efficient troop transport and essential equipment carriage, while also enhancing mobility by reducing weight.

As part of its commitment to Force Design 2030 priorities, BAE Systems collaborated with strategic partners, including Iveco Defence Vehicles and KONGSBERG, to deliver a lethal capability with the potential for future technological enhancements to counter emerging threats.

BAE Systems has already entered full-rate production of the ACV Personnel (ACV-P) variant and the ACV Command and Control (ACV-C) variant. Additionally, the company is in the process of designing and developing an ACV Recovery (ACV-R) variant to provide direct field support, maintenance, and recovery for the entire ACV family of vehicles.

The company says the ACV variants offer true open-ocean and ship-to-objective capability, coupled with land mobility and survivability, making them adaptable to the ever-evolving operational requirements of Marines worldwide.