US Army concludes final airdrop test of new tactical vehicle

The U.S. Army Operational Test Command’s Airborne and Special Operations Test Directorate (ABNSOTD) recently completed the concluding airdrop test of the Oshkosh Defense FMTV A2 Cargo 6×6 at Fort Liberty, North Carolina.

According to a press release from Oshkosh, this milestone event represents a crucial phase in the FMTV A2 Low-Velocity Airdrop (LVAD) program, affirming its capability to withstand rigorous airdrop conditions and meet the exacting requirements of airborne missions.

Developed as a solution to address the challenges posed by an aging medium LVAD fleet, the Oshkosh Defense FMTV A2 LVAD series, comprising the Cargo 6×6, Cargo 4×4, and Dump Truck 6×6 variants, is designed to fulfill essential roles within the Airborne community.

Commenting on the successful tests, Pat Williams, Chief Programs Officer at Oshkosh Defense, expressed satisfaction with the FMTV A2 LVAD’s performance, emphasizing the company’s dedication to delivering mission-critical tactical vehicles aligned with the evolving needs of modern warfare.

The completion of the FMTV A2 Cargo 6×6 LVAD airdrop trials underscores its resilience, structural integrity upon landing, and capability to execute post-drop maneuvers effectively. Preceding this achievement, the Cargo 6×6 LVAD prototype underwent comprehensive testing in 2023, including Rollover Protection Structures (ROPS), Rigging Exercises (RIGEX), Roller Loading, and Simulated Airdrop Impact Testing (SAIT). Similar evaluations are scheduled for the Cargo 4×4 and Dump Truck LVAD variants in 2024.

Set to replace aging Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTVs), the FMTV series represents a vital advancement in military logistics and operational readiness.

Oshkosh’s ongoing collaboration with the U.S. Army has seen significant procurement orders, including a US$152 million contract in 2021, followed by a $141 million order in February 2023, and a subsequent $201 million contract in August 2023, reaffirming the military’s confidence in the FMTV A2’s capabilities and potential impact on future operations.