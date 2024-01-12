BAE Systems delivers first ACV-C to US Marine Corps

BAE Systems has successfully delivered the first Amphibious Combat Vehicle in Command and Control (ACV-C) configuration to the U.S. Marine Corps, as part of the full-rate production contract.

The ACV-C offers open-ocean and ship-to-objective amphibious capability, coupled with land mobility, survivability, and a substantial growth capacity. BAE Systems has demonstrated, through collaborative studies with the Marine Corps, that the ACV is highly customizable and inherently equipped to integrate future mission-critical technologies. These include advanced battle management capabilities, state-of-the-art communications, multi-domain targeting management, beyond-line-of-sight sensors, and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) with autonomous and unmanned systems.

Garrett Lacaillade, Vice President of the Amphibious Vehicles Product Line at BAE Systems, expressed enthusiasm about delivering this critical capability to Marines in the field. As the Marine Corps familiarizes itself with the new ACV-C, BAE Systems stands ready to address any critical amphibious warfighting needs, ensuring that the Fleet Marine Force remains mission-ready.

The Marine Corps and BAE Systems initiated full-rate production of the ACV program with a contract awarded in December 2020. Currently, production is underway for two of the four ACV variants at BAE Systems’ facility in York, Pennsylvania.

The ACV Personnel variant (ACV-P) provides transport for 13 combat-loaded Marines and three crew, while the new ACV-C variant enhances command and control capabilities.

The ACV-30 variant, armed with a 30mm Remote Turret System, is in production, ensuring the Marines have the required lethality and protection while maintaining troop capacity and payload space.

The ACV Recovery variant (ACV-R), the fourth variant under the contract, recently completed phase one of the design process, with production representative test vehicles scheduled for delivery in 2025. The ACV-R will play a crucial role in providing direct field support, maintenance, and recovery for the ACV family of vehicles.