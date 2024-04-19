Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...

US Marines receive new MQ-9A Reaper drone

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Orlanys Diaz Figueroa

U.S. Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Training Squadron 2, under the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, has initiated the assembly of 2nd MAW’s inaugural MQ-9A Reaper.

The Marine Corps said in a release that led by Lt. Col. Michael Donlin, VMUT-2 is transitioning to become the MQ-9A Fleet Replacement Squadron, tasked with training Marine Corps’ MQ-9A pilots and sensor operators to the highest standards. The parts for the aircraft were delivered to VMUT-2, known as the “Night Owls,” at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, in March, making 2nd MAW the final recipient of the MQ-9A Reaper.

The MQ-9A Reaper, an Extended Range Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MUX) Unmanned Expeditionary (MUX) Medium-Altitude, High-Endurance (MALE) aircraft, is equipped with advanced surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities. With a range exceeding 1,600 miles and the ability to operate for over 20 hours, the MQ-9A enhances the Marine Corps’ intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance efforts.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The MQ-9A Reaper will support various Marine Corps operating concepts, including distributed maritime operations and littoral operations in a contested environment. The assembly of this aircraft signifies a milestone in 2nd MAW’s unmanned aircraft systems support for future operational strategies and represents VMUT-2’s ongoing transition from the RQ-21A Blackjack platform.

Commander Donlin commended the dedication of the maintenance department and program office in swiftly and safely assembling these aircraft, emphasizing the unwavering commitment of the “Night Owls” to their mission.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.