US to start mass production of new Booker combat vehicles

Today marked a significant milestone for the U.S. Army as it revealed the inaugural batch of M10 Booker combat vehicles during a dedication ceremony at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

The unveiling signals the transition of the M10 program into the Production and Deployment (PD) phase.

High-ranking officials, including Douglas R. Bush, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology (ASA); Maj. Gen. Glenn A. Dean III, Program Executive Officer for Ground Combat Systems; and Brig. Gen. Geoffrey A. Norman, Director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicle Cross Functional Team, attended the ceremony.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The dedication of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle paid tribute to the valiant service and sacrifice of two distinguished soldiers: Pvt. Robert D. Booker, a Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, and Staff Sgt. Stevon A. Booker, a Distinguished Service Cross recipient from Operation Iraqi Freedom. Their bravery and commitment to duty were commemorated by their family members during the event.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle is the U.S. Army’s newest tracked ground combat vehicle and will integrate into the Infantry Brigade Combat Team. It is poised to enhance infantry brigades’ capabilities by providing improved survivability and early threat detection, without compromising maneuverability in diverse terrains.

The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle provides overwhelming precision firepower to infantry brigades allowing it to maintain momentum and freedom of action against enemy forces. The platform will provide greater survivability, the ability to identify threat systems earlier and at greater distances and will not restrict movement in off-road terrain. The M10 Booker Combat Vehicle will also allow soldiers to move at a faster pace, protecting the assaulting force.