US Air Force picks Anduril, General Atomics for CCA program

The Department of the U.S. Air Force has selected Anduril and General Atomics to proceed with detailed designs, manufacture, and testing of production representative test articles as part of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program.

Under the CCA initiative, the Air Force aims to equip its forces with crewed and uncrewed platforms that can effectively address evolving threats. The decision to continue funding these companies underscores the program’s progress and the strategic importance of fostering collaboration between industry and government.

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall emphasized the rapid execution of the program, attributing its success to the invaluable collaboration with industry partners. The CCA program is part of the Next Generation Air Dominance Family of Systems, aligning with the Air Force’s goal of fielding autonomous systems efficiently and effectively.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics Andrew Hunter highlighted the pivotal role of industry partners in driving the initiative forward, emphasizing the need for innovation and expertise to ensure its success.

With a competitive production decision for the first increment of CCA expected in fiscal year 2026, the Air Force remains committed to delivering a fully operational capability by the end of the decade. International partnerships and potential Foreign Military Sales are being explored to enhance affordability and interoperability across borders.

The CCA program aims to deliver over 1,000 CCAs, prioritizing cost-effective scalability while enhancing America’s air superiority capabilities.