US Army tests innovative solution to neutralize landmines

The U.S. Army is pioneering a groundbreaking approach to detect and neutralize these deadly hazards of landmines in warzones from a safe distance.

Amit Makhijani from the office of Project Manager Close Combat Systems revealed that dynamic live fire testing is underway for a potential solution known as GOBLN, or Ground Obstacle Breaching Lane Neutralizer.

The GOBLN concept integrates a mortar-based launcher system mounted on a vehicle platform, a small unmanned aerial system for detection, and a neutralizing munition. During a recent test at the Yuma Test Center, the focus was on the neutralization aspect, with the team strategically laying out mines to assess the effectiveness of the system.

Raj Nattanmai, the GOBLN Test Lead, emphasized the importance of precise targeting to pierce the mines and either damage the fuse or trigger them to burn, thus rendering them harmless. This meticulous approach allows for accurate assessment and adjustment of the system to optimize its effectiveness.

By conducting over 250 mortar firings at targets, the team compressed the testing timeline significantly, demonstrating the potential efficiency of the GOBLN system. Shawn Anders from Army Futures Command underscored the importance of such innovative solutions in addressing modern threats, highlighting the complexity of breaching operations.

The GOBLN initiative represents one of the many pioneering efforts by the U.S. Army to enhance its capabilities and ensure the safety of military personnel in challenging environments.