Taiwan buys US-made MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Colton Brownlee

Taiwan is acquiring additional MQ-9B SkyGuardian drones from the U.S.

In an March. 12 contract announcement, the U.S. Department of Defense said that General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. has been awarded a $250 million contract for Taiwan MQ-9B SkyGuardian unmanned aerial vehicles procurement.

The contract award from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center enables the company to provide four MQ-9B unmanned air vehicles, two certifiable ground control stations, spares, and support equipment.

While Taiwan is currently advancing its own Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) UAV program with the Teng Yun 2, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian represents a dedicated maritime patrol and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) platform. The Teng Yun 2, unveiled in 2020, serves a different role comparable to the MQ-9B Reaper UCAV.

Derived from a concept initially proposed for the U.S. Navy’s Broad Area Maritime Surveillance (BAMS) program, the MQ-9B SeaGuardian boasts advanced features tailored for maritime operations. Its synthetic aperture radar enables the detection of surface targets, including ships and submarine periscopes, while its capacity to carry sonobuoy pods enhances ASW capabilities.

Future enhancements for the SeaGuardian include the integration of ASW torpedoes and AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles for self-defense.

