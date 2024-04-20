Saturday, April 20, 2024
Leaked files: China deploys WZ-8 spy drones to fly over Taiwan

Aviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Photo by Infinty 0

According to classified papers cited by The Washington Post, the WZ-8 drone, capable of flying at speeds three times faster than the speed of sound and at an altitude of 30 kilometers inaccessible to air defense systems, could significantly enhance China’s intelligence-gathering capabilities.

Satellite images obtained by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) reportedly show two advanced WZ-8 jet-powered reconnaissance drones stationed at an airbase in eastern China, approximately 560 kilometers from Shanghai. These drones, as per The Washington Post, have the capability to collect cartographic data and may be utilized for missile strikes.

The documents suggest that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has likely deployed its first squadron of WZ-8 drones at a base under the command of the Eastern Theater Command, responsible for enforcing Beijing’s sovereignty over Taiwan.

According to disclosed files, the WZ-8 drone is slated for reconnaissance flights over Taiwan and South Korea, raising concerns among regional stakeholders about potential surveillance activities and military provocations.

The Washington Post reports that the US Department of Defense declined to comment on the matter, while the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China has not responded to requests for comment.

As geopolitical tensions persist in the Indo-Pacific region, the deployment of advanced surveillance drones such as the WZ-8 raises questions about regional security and stability.

