DCE launches next-gen X3 robotic vehicle

Digital Concepts Engineering (DCE) has unveiled its latest innovation, the X3 Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV), as an evolution from its previous model, the X2.

As noted by the company, representing years of rigorous testing in real-world scenarios, the X3 showcases the versatility of DCE’s X Series with its reconfigurable top deck, designed to meet the needs of various industries, including defense, nuclear, and agriculture.

The X3 presents a cost-effective and highly mobile platform capable of supporting a diverse range of mission systems. Its capabilities span from Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) payloads to decoying operations and tactical Public Address (PA) systems. Moreover, the vehicle’s adaptability is enhanced by its compatibility with self-mounting and dismounting systems, such as a bulldozer blade, expanding its utility in different environments.

Equipped with a low-latency control system, the X Series UGVs can navigate challenging terrain, with capabilities to carry payloads up to 250kg, tow weights of up to 3 tonnes, and traverse various landscapes including mud, sand, slopes, rubble, and stairs. The configurable top deck of the X Series enables seamless adaptation to different applications, offering versatility across military, nuclear, and agricultural sectors.

DCE says these robotic vehicles can be tailored to meet specific operational requirements, available as tele-operated platforms or equipped with a robotic operating system interface for autonomous operations. Whether remotely controlled or operating autonomously, the standby mode allows for extended dormancy periods, enabling deployment in remote areas for rapid response scenarios.