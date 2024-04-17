EOS converts drone into robotic combat vehicle

Huntsville-based contractor EOS Defense Systems USA (EOS) presented robotic combat vehicles equipped with its cutting-edge R600 Remote Weapon Station (RWS) during a recent demonstration at the US Army’s Project Convergence Capstone 4.

According to a press release from EOS, equipped with a Northrop Grumman M230LF cannon, coaxial machine gun, and four Javelin missiles, this system showcased its formidable capabilities on an Army Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) robotic infantry support vehicle.

During the exercise at the Army’s National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California, EOS successfully engaged pairs of Class 1 UAVs at ranges exceeding 300m and targeted multiple ground threats with its 30mm cannon.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

As noted by the company, key industry partners, including Boresight Aerial Targets and the Javelin Joint Venture team, contributed to the success of the demonstration. The event provided Army leadership with valuable insights into emerging technologies essential for future conflicts, emphasizing the importance of human-machine integration in modern warfare.

EOS’ R600 RWS, known for its precision and versatility, offers a cost-effective solution to address critical Army priorities in the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) domain while enhancing the lethality of light forces.