Saab to equip German Eurofighters with Arexis sensor suite

Saab, a Sweden-based defense and security company, announced that it has received an order from Airbus Defence and Space for the Arexis Electronic Warfare (EW) sensor suite for the German Air Force’s Eurofighter EK variant.

The contract, spanning from 2024 to 2026, marks a significant step in bolstering airborne electronic warfare capabilities.

The selection of Saab’s Arexis sensor suite for the Eurofighter EK was announced by the German defense procurement office in June 2023, signaling the commencement of the initial phase of Saab’s delivery for this program. Under this contract, Saab will equip 15 Eurofighters with the Arexis suite, replacing the aging Tornado ECR aircraft slated for decommissioning by 2030.

Micael Johansson, CEO and President of Saab, emphasized the company’s extensive expertise in developing electronic warfare systems for airborne platforms and its collaborative partnership with Airbus. Johansson highlighted the critical role of the Arexis sensor suite in fortifying the German Air Force’s electronic warfare capabilities, stating that it would provide future-proof defense capabilities for decades to come.

Partnering with strategic AI partner Helsing, Saab’s Arexis suite incorporates advanced hardware and AI-enabled software, empowering users to detect, locate, and identify radar emitters in complex electromagnetic environments. The suite’s advanced features enable the Eurofighter to detect and counter potential threats effectively, allowing pilots to focus on mission execution.

Key capabilities of the Arexis sensor suite include advanced escort jamming capabilities, providing tactical advantages by disrupting adversaries’ communications and enhancing the aircraft’s survivability in hostile environments.