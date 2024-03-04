Monday, March 4, 2024
type here...

US State Dept. clears $281 million sale of tactical radios to Germany

NewsArmy
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
AN/PRC-117 tactical radio. Photo by Alex Kouns

The U.S. State Department has greenlit a potential sale of tactical radios to Germany, with an estimated cost of $281 million, according to a Feb 27 news release by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Germany’s request includes AN/PRC-117 and AN/PRC-160 radios, along with spare parts, support equipment, training resources, and logistical support. The proposed sale aims to enhance Germany’s military capabilities and strengthen interoperability with other NATO forces, ultimately fortifying the collective security of the alliance.

Amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, secure and reliable communication has become paramount for NATO members, ensuring effective coordination and response to evolving threats. The approval of this sale underscores the United States’ commitment to supporting its allies in safeguarding regional stability and countering common security challenges.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The principal contractor for this procurement will be L3Harris Global Communications, Inc., based in Rochester, NY. This decision aligns with broader efforts to modernize and enhance the readiness of NATO forces, reflecting the alliance’s adaptability in addressing contemporary security dynamics.

As tensions persist in Eastern Europe, investments in advanced communication systems demonstrate a proactive approach to enhancing defense capabilities and deterring potential adversaries. Germany’s acquisition of these tactical radios signifies a step towards strengthening its defense posture and contributing to collective security efforts within the NATO framework.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Russian troops find Ukraine’s Sentinel radar decoy

Dylan Malyasov -
Russian soldiers have founded a decoy mimicking the American-made AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel radar, commonly used by Ukraine on the battlefield to mislead adversaries. The authentic-looking dummy...

Ukraine develops new Inguar-3 armored vehicle

Army

US-supplied Bradley fighting vehicle saves life of Ukrainian soldiers

Army

Russian-made Pantsir-S1 air defense system overturns on road

Army

Russia uses newest Su-57 jet to strike targets in Ukraine

Aviation

Russia to resume production of A-50 radar planes

Aviation
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.