Latvian-made drone passes field test in Ukraine

Latvian unmanned aircraft system designer and manufacturer Atlas Aerospace has announced that its futuristic-looking drone has passed the field tests in real combat conditions.

According to a press release from the company, the Ukrainian defenders have checked how the drone reacts to jamming, spoofing, and interference on the battlefield.

As noted by the company, the AtlasPro drone has demonstrated true jamming protection. It means that when using AtlasPro during combat situations, a pilot can operate this drone manually with no GPS mode and yet doesn’t lose an aircraft.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Drones are like spies. If you see where the positions of your enemy are, you can go forward safely. And you can see most of what is happening there. Drones are like eyes for military personnel. They could be used as fire observers,” a Ukrainian soldier said.

The company says AltasPRO is a lightweight tri-copter unmanned system. Its compact design makes it man-packable and is intended for use in nearly all weather conditions. Its communications are hardened, and encrypted, and allow for nearly 10-mile BVLOS missions. With 32 minutes of battery endurance and a three-minute setup, the AtlasPRO is an airframe suitable for most missions.

The new AtlasPro drones are deployed in combat.

The Kyiv-based Come Back Alive foundation has bought 100 Atlas unmanned complexes for Ukrainian defenders. It includes 300 drones, ground control stations, repeaters, a few payloads, and a set of spare parts. Atlas team is working on the next supply for Ukraine which has been ordered by the CBA foundation.