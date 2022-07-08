Volunteers buy futuristic Latvian drones for Ukrainian Army

The Kyiv-based Come Back Alive foundation announced on Friday that it has signed a contract with Latvian unmanned aircraft system UAS designer and manufacturer Atlas for 300 futuristic drones.

“Come Back Alive continues to enrich the Ukrainian army with drones. This time we purchased 100 Atlas [AtlasPro] complexes from the Latvian company of the same name. A hundred complexes consist of 300 drones, as well as tablets and transponder for them,” the foundation said in the press release.

The first AtlasPRO drones are already in service with the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine and are participating in battles against Russian invaders.

As noted by the company, one of the AtlasPro during the operation was hit by a Russian sniper bullet. But the drone still survived and back home safely.

The company says AltasPRO is a lightweight tri-copter unmanned system. Its compact design makes it man-packable and is intended for use in nearly all weather conditions. Its communications are hardened, and encrypted, and allow for nearly 10-mile BVLOS missions. With 32 minutes of battery endurance and a three-minute setup, the AtlasPRO is an airframe suitable for most missions.