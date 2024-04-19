Ukraine intercepts Russian Kh-22 missiles for the first time

The Ukrainian Air Force, led by Commander Mykola Oleshchuk, announced via social media that they have successfully intercepted Russian Kh-22 missiles for the first time.

During the night of April 19, 2024, Russian forces launched a combined missile strike, including six Kh-22 cruise missiles from their Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bombers, originating from the Black and Azov Seas.

Of the six missiles targeted at Ukrainian territory, Ukrainian forces managed to destroy two, marking a notable achievement in their defense capabilities.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“During today’s attack, two such missiles were destroyed for the first time. Ukraine needs more resources, more missiles, to better defend the front-line territories from Russian terrorism.,” read the message on Telegram.

The Kh-22, a supersonic cruise missile developed during the Soviet era, is designed for use against aircraft carriers and carrier battle groups, carrying either conventional or nuclear warheads.

Despite its origins dating back to the late 1960s, the Kh-22 remains a potent threat, reaching speeds of up to Mach 3 during its approach phase and exceeding Mach 4 in its terminal dive, posing a severe risk to targeted areas.

Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lacked the capability to counter such missiles, which caused widespread destruction and civilian casualties.