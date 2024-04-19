Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...

Ukraine provides details of operation to down Tu-22M3 bomber

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR) revealed details of the operation that led to the successful interception of a Russian Tu-22M3 bomber, which launched Kh-22 missiles toward Ukraine.

In a joint operation with the Air Force, Ukrainian forces shot down one of the Tu-22M3 bombers engaged in a missile attack on Ukraine during the night of April 19th.

The downed enemy aircraft, which hit approximately 300 kilometers from Ukraine, met the same fate as the previously targeted Russian A-50 Mainstay airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) jet. Despite the impact, the bomber managed to fly towards the Stavropol region before crashing.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This marks the first successful elimination of a Russian long-range bomber during an active sortie amid Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Previously, Ukrainian forces had destroyed a Tu-22M3 using suicide drones while the bomber was stationed at its own airbase.

As a result of the Russian strike, 2 people were killed in Dnipro, 6 people were killed in Synelnykove, including two children, and 29 residents of the region were injured. Later, it became known that another child died in the hospital.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.