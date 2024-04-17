Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian air defense systems in Crimea

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

On April 17, Ukrainian forces launched a series of missile strikes targeting the Russian military airfield in Dzhankoi, located in the occupied Crimea.

The precision strike, believed to have been carried out with US-made ATACMS missiles, inflicted significant damage on Russian air defense systems, including the destruction of multiple S-400 launchers and radar.

Reports from the region indicate that the strikes commenced around 3:30 a.m. Kyiv time, resulting in massive explosions that illuminated the sky and caused widespread destruction. Satellite imagery captured by the VIIRS/Suomi NPP satellite corroborates the extent of the damage inflicted on the targeted areas.

The airfield at Dzhankoi serves as a vital hub for Russian military aviation operations in Crimea, housing a considerable fleet of combat aircraft and supporting infrastructure. Following the attack, authorities implemented security measures, including road closures and heightened aerial patrols, to assess the aftermath and ensure the safety of personnel and assets in the area.

Photographs emerging from the scene depict the aftermath of the strike, showing scorched remnants of air defense systems that had previously guarded the military airfield.

The destruction of key Russian air defense assets represents a significant setback for Kremlin forces in Crimea and highlights the effectiveness of Ukrainian military capabilities in countering hostile threats.

