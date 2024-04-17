Ukrainian Soldiers use Turkish-made shotguns to counter FPV drones

The Ukrainian military has chosen the Turkish-made ESCORT BTS12 bullpup shotgun to counter the increasing threat posed by hostile FPV drones.

Manufactured by the Turkish Hatsan Arms Company, the BTS12 shotgun, originally designed for hunting, has proven its effectiveness in targeting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in military operations.

The semi-automatic Hatsan BTS12 boasts a 12-gauge caliber and demonstrates remarkable accuracy, capable of effectively engaging targets at distances of up to 120 meters, with a firing rate of 10 shots per minute.

Featuring a gas-operated system, the shotgun allows for swift reloading, ensuring operational efficiency in dynamic situations. Notably, its ambidextrous charging handle can be easily repositioned for left- or right-handed users, enhancing versatility for military personnel.

Constructed with an aluminum alloy barrel and a plastic stock and receiver, the shotgun strikes a balance between durability and lightweight design, weighing in at 3.6 kilograms.

Amidst the evolving landscape of modern warfare, where FPV drones pose a formidable challenge to traditional defense systems, the adoption of the Turkish shotgun by the Ukrainian military underscores the importance of agile and adaptive strategies in countering emerging threats.