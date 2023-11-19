Iran debuts its Shahed-147 spy drone

Iran’s defense industry has introduced a new addition to its spy drone arsenal: the Shaed-147, a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aircraft system.
According to local sources, the new drone stands out with its features, boasting a wingspan spanning 26 meters and an impressive ceiling altitude of 60,000 feet.
Fueled by a turboprop engine, this twin-boom surveillance drone reportedly incorporates state-of-the-art technology, notably the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), enhancing its surveillance capabilities to unprecedented levels.
The unveiling of this advanced drone underscores Iran’s dedication to enhancing its aerial reconnaissance capabilities. Operating at high altitudes for extended periods, the Shaed-147 will demonstrate prowess in surveilling vast areas, making it a formidable asset in monitoring and intelligence gathering.
The integration of Synthetic Aperture Radar further amplifies the Shaed-147’s capabilities, allowing it to generate high-resolution imagery even in challenging weather conditions. This cutting-edge feature solidifies its position as a key player in Iran’s future spy drone fleet.