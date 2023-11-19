Iran debuts its Shahed-147 spy drone

Iran’s defense industry has introduced a new addition to its spy drone arsenal: the Shaed-147, a high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) unmanned aircraft system.

According to local sources, the new drone stands out with its features, boasting a wingspan spanning 26 meters and an impressive ceiling altitude of 60,000 feet.

Fueled by a turboprop engine, this twin-boom surveillance drone reportedly incorporates state-of-the-art technology, notably the Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR), enhancing its surveillance capabilities to unprecedented levels.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The unveiling of this advanced drone underscores Iran’s dedication to enhancing its aerial reconnaissance capabilities. Operating at high altitudes for extended periods, the Shaed-147 will demonstrate prowess in surveilling vast areas, making it a formidable asset in monitoring and intelligence gathering.

The integration of Synthetic Aperture Radar further amplifies the Shaed-147’s capabilities, allowing it to generate high-resolution imagery even in challenging weather conditions. This cutting-edge feature solidifies its position as a key player in Iran’s future spy drone fleet.