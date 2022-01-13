US Navy helicopter crashes in Virginia while trying to make an emergency landing

A U.S. Navy MH-60S “Knighthawk” helicopter crashed while trying to make an emergency landing on Wednesday in Virginia, Navy and state officials said.

The Virginia State Police reported that the incident took place at approximately 11:31 a.m. in Isle of Wight County.

According to police, as the helicopter pilot made the emergency landing, the momentum of the helicopter caused it to slide into the wood line and strike several trees.

Two pilots were not hurt, but a third crew member in the back was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The U.S. Navy uses the MH-60S “Knighthawk” helicopters to carry out missions such as vertical replenishment, combat search and rescue, special warfare support and airborne mine countermeasures.

The helicopter began full-rate production in August 2002. The first deployment of the new helicopter took place on board USS Essex, Wasp Class amphibious assault ship, in January 2003 and a number of MH-60S helicopters were deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.