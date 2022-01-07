Friday, January 7, 2022
US Navy awards $1,6B contract for V-22 Osprey support

By Colton Jones
Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles

Bell Boeing Joint Project Office (JPO) has been awarded a $1,6 billion four-year contract to continue support of the V-22 Osprey aircraft, according to the U.S. Department of Defense contract announcements.

The contract award from Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support enables the aerospace team to provide repair, replacement, required availability, configuration management, and inventory management for supply support for 228 MV-22B (Marine); CMV-22 (Navy); and CV-22 (Air Force) Osprey aircraft components.

Also noted is that the contract will include a five-year base period with no options. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (97%); and Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (3%). Work is expected to be completed by December 2026.

Boeing says the V-22 Osprey is a joint service multirole combat aircraft utilizing tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

With its rotors in vertical position, it can take off, land and hover like a helicopter. Once airborne, it can convert to a turboprop airplane capable of high-speed, high-altitude flight. This combination results in global reach capabilities that allow the V-22 to fill an operational niche unlike any other aircraft.

