US Marine Corps awards contract to Kongsberg for counter-UAS weapons

As noted by the company, Kongsberg has been awarded a contract from the US Marine Corps to provide its remote weapon systems for the Marine Air Defense Integrated System program (MADIS).

The indefinite delivery / indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has a ceiling of $94 million and includes a series of Low-Rate Initial Production (LRIP) systems and full-rate production units. This production contract award follows a Sept. 2020 contract award from the USMC to Kongsberg for test articles and activities, which included Design Verification Testing (DVT).

The Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS leverages technology and competence drawn from multiple counter-unmanned aircraft systems (C-UAS) and air defense programs. The system leverages commonality with the family of PROTECTOR RWS delivered and fielded with the U.S. Army and Marine Corps and will be integrated on the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) together with external sensors and effectors.

The first 30mm remote weapon system to be qualified on the JLTV platform, the Kongsberg RS6 RWS for MADIS RWS includes the XM914E1 30mmx113mm DC driven cannon with a co-axial M240 (7.62mm) machine gun, an integration kit for the Stinger Air-To-Air Launcher (ATAL) and provisions for future C-UAS defeat systems.

“The MADIS program with Kongsbergs RS6 30mm remote weapon system signifies a powerful lethality capability for the Marine Corps, initiating a new era in U.S. Marine Corps ground-based air defense operations,” said Pål E Bratlie, Executive Vice President, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace.