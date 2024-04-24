Spain to buy additional NASAMS air defense systems

Spain has unveiled plans to modernize and acquire additional NASAMS air defense systems from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (‘KONGSBERG’) marking an investment valued at around EUR 410 million ($438 million).

The Spanish Armaments Directorate, Dirección General de Armamento y Material (DGAM), announced on April 19th its intent to proceed with the NASAMS modernization program, signaling a substantial enhancement to Spain’s existing air defense infrastructure and reinforcing collaboration with Norway.

The contract for this endeavor is slated for signing in May 2024.

NASAMS, a collaborative effort between KONGSBERG and Raytheon, stands as a premier medium-range air defense system globally.

As the inaugural international NASAMS user, Spain boasts over two decades of experience with the system.

Currently, Spanish NASAMS units are operational in the Baltics as part of NATO’s Air Shielding Mission, with a total of 13 NATO and partner nations utilizing NASAMS technology.