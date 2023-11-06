US Marine Corps buys more amphibious combat vehicles

The United States Marine Corps has taken a significant step in modernizing its expeditionary capabilities with the award of a $211 million contract modification to BAE Systems for additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles.

In a recent announcement, BAE Systems shared the news on X, stating, “We have been awarded a $211 million contract modification by the United States Marine Corps for more Amphibious Combat Vehicle Personnel Variants (ACV-Ps).”

The ACV-P, part of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle Family of Vehicles (ACV FoV), is a critical addition to the Marine Corps’ arsenal. It plays a pivotal role in moving Marines from ship to shore, acting as a full replacement for the aging Amphibious Assault Vehicle.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ACV family of combat vehicles is set to become the primary means of tactical mobility for Marine infantry battalions both at sea and on land.

The ACV is meticulously designed to provide expeditionary mobility capability and capacity while maintaining a delicate balance between performance, protection, and payload. This makes it an essential asset in ensuring the success of Marine Corps missions, whether at sea or on various terrains.

The ACV FoV program encompasses a range of specialized vehicles, each tailored to fulfill specific operational roles. This includes the personnel carrier (ACV-P), command and control (ACV-C), a medium caliber cannon (ACV-30), and maintenance/recovery (ACV-R). The ACV-P, in particular, serves as the primary mode of tactical mobility for Marine infantry battalions, facilitating their journey from ship-to-objective and back.