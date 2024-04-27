Saturday, April 27, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian strikes Russian storage of deadly glide bombs

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian suicide drones reportedly targeted Russian storage facilities containing deadly glide bombs during overnight strikes on April 27 in the Slavyansk, Severny, and Kushchevsky districts of the Krasnodar Krai region, Russia.

The Governor of Krasnodar Krai, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed explosions in Slavyansk-na-Kubani on April 27, describing them as an attempted large-scale drone attack on oil refineries and infrastructure facilities in the region.

Russian media subsequently published footage allegedly showing the aftermath of an attack on a military airfield in Kushchevskaya, Krasnodar Krai, revealing the destruction of a storage facility where Russia’s wing kits for ‘dumb’ bombs were reportedly housed.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Visible in the footage were control units and fairings of the UMPK, or Unified Gliding and Correction Module. The UMPK is a wing kit assembly used to convert unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions. Russia has upgraded heavy Soviet-era aviation bombs, outfitting them with planning and guidance modules, thus creating a relatively inexpensive alternative to guided missiles.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said that Russia is using glide bombs, along with direct-attack munitions, in volume to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.